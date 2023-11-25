Shooting in San Francisco Tenderloin leaves 1 dead, 1 injured

SAN FRANCISCO — An apparent shootout in the San Francisco Tenderloin District left one person dead and another injured early Saturday morning.

San Francisco police were alerted to a shooting on the 400 block of Turk Street around 4:18 a.m. and told two people were believed to be shooting at each other.

When they arrived, officers found two people who had been shot.

Both were taken to the hospital. Police said one of them died, and the other had injuries that were not life-threatening.

Investigators are still looking into the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 415-575-4444.