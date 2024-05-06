Shooting in San Francisco SoMa neighborhood injures 1 person

San Francisco police are investigating a shooting in the city's South of Market neighborhood that sent one person to the hospital Monday morning.

Officers were called to Sixth and Mission streets at about 11:50 a.m. to investigate reports of a shooting.

When they arrived, they found one person suffering from more than one gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to a hospital but their condition was not known.

People were asked to avoid the area while the investigation continued.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the SFPD at 415-575-4444 or via text at TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD.