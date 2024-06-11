Shooting in San Francisco Potrero Hill neighborhood injures 1

A man was injured in a shooting in San Francisco's Potrero Hill neighborhood early Tuesday morning, according to police.

The victim, who is in his 30s, was standing outside in the area of 25th and Connecticut streets around 1 a.m. when he heard a gunshot and realized he was hit, San Francisco police said.

A friend took him to a hospital, where he was treated for injuries that weren't considered life-threatening.

No arrest has been made in the case and police have not released any description of the suspected shooter. Anyone with information is asked to call SFPD's tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with "SFPD" at the start of the message.