Shooting in Pleasant Hill leaves 1 injured; suspect detained

PLEASANT HILL -- Police in Pleasant Hill are investigating a shooting that left one person hospitalized Friday night.



On Friday at 8:14 p.m., officers with the Pleasant Hill Police Department responded to the 1300 block of Contra Costa Boulevard on a report of gunshots heard in the area.



Responding officers located a 36-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.



Police said a suspect was located and detained in the area.



The victim was transported to the hospital for treatment.



Police said the victim and the suspect knew each other, and the shooting was not a random incident.



Information on the suspect was not immediately available Friday night.