Shooting in Oakland injures 2 near Fruitvale District

OAKLAND -- Two people were shot in Oakland Wednesday afternoon near the city's Fruitvale District, police said.

The shooting happened just before 4:00 p.m. on the 2900 block of Brookdale Avenue between Fruitvale and Coolidge Avenues in the city's Patten neighborhood. Oakland Police said officers arrived and found two victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

Video from the scene showed police and evidence markers in the carport of an apartment building at 2937 Brookdale Ave. Police crime scene tape was blocking the entrance to the carport.

Police said there were no additional details immediately available.

Anyone with information about the shooting was asked to contact the department's Felony Assault Unit at (510) 238-3426.

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.