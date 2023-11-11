Shooting in front of Vallejo High School after football game injures 1

VALLEJO — A shooting in front of Vallejo High School seriously injured one juvenile on Friday night, police said.

Officers reported to the scene just before 10 p.m.

Police said the juvenile was shot while standing in front of the school. They were struck at least once and were seriously injured. The injury was not life-threatening, however.

They were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

According to police, the shooting happened right after a football game at the school. There will be increased security at the school and additional police presence.

Anyone with information is asked to call 707-648-4524.