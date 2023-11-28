Shooting in East Oakland's Foothill Square neighborhood kills 1

A shooting in Oakland late Tuesday morning left one person dead, police said.

The shooting happened just before 11:15 a.m. on the 10900 block of MacArthur Boulevard in the Foothill Square neighborhood of East Oakland. According to police, officers who responded found a victim with at least one gunshot wound. Officers and Oakland firefighters who responded performed life-saving measures but the victim died at the scene, police said.

Homicide investigators were determining the circumstances surrounding the shooting. No suspect information was disclosed.

The victim's identity was withheld until the family was notified.

Anyone with information about the shooting was asked to contact the Oakland Police Department Homicide Section at (510) 238-3821 or the tip line at (510) 238-7950.