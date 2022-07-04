Watch CBS News
Crime

Shooting in Downtown Sacramento leaves one dead, four injured

CBS Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A shooting near a Downtown Sacramento nightclub left one person dead and several others hurt early Monday morning.

The incident happened in the area of 15th and L streets.

Sacramento police have confirmed that one person has died and four people were hurt in the shooting. No other information on the suspects or victims has been reported.

Several streets in the immediate area – including J, L and 15th – are closed due to the investigation.

First published on July 4, 2022 / 7:26 AM

