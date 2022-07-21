Watch CBS News
Crime

Shooting in Antioch leaves 1 dead, another injured

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

CBS News Live
CBS News Live Live

ANTIOCH (CBS SF/BCN) – A shooting in Antioch killed one man and wounded another early Thursday morning, police said.

Officers responded at 12:59 a.m. to reports of gunshots fired in the 300 block of Lawton Street.

The two victims were located in a residential driveway, and investigators determined they had been injured in a drive-by shooting, police said.

Officers immediately began to administer first aid and called for paramedics, but one victim, a 34-year-old man, succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. The second victim, a 45-year-old man, was transported to a hospital and is currently in stable condition, according to police.

No arrest has been made in the shooting and police have not released any suspect information.

First published on July 21, 2022 / 10:09 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.