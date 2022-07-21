Shooting in Antioch leaves 1 dead, another injured

ANTIOCH (CBS SF/BCN) – A shooting in Antioch killed one man and wounded another early Thursday morning, police said.

Officers responded at 12:59 a.m. to reports of gunshots fired in the 300 block of Lawton Street.

The two victims were located in a residential driveway, and investigators determined they had been injured in a drive-by shooting, police said.

Officers immediately began to administer first aid and called for paramedics, but one victim, a 34-year-old man, succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. The second victim, a 45-year-old man, was transported to a hospital and is currently in stable condition, according to police.

No arrest has been made in the shooting and police have not released any suspect information.