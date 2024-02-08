Shooting, crash follows parking lot assault in Antioch

Police are investigating a shooting that took place at a parking lot in Antioch earlier this week.

According to Antioch police, officers were alerted around 6:50 p.m. Tuesday to a report of gunshots followed by a vehicle crash in the area of East 18th Street and Hillcrest Avenue.

Police learned that before the shooting, two males assaulted another male in a parking lot in the area.

As the assailants retreated to their vehicle, the victim retrieved a handgun and allegedly fired multiple gunshots at their vehicle as they were leaving the parking lot. Police said the vehicle made a U-turn against a red light at the intersection while fleeing from the gunfire, but collided with another vehicle traveling on East 18th Street.

Police said the alleged assailants fled on foot after the collision and have not been found, while the shooter fled the scene in a vehicle and is also not yet located.

The driver of the uninvolved vehicle, meanwhile, was transported to a hospital with complaints of pain.

Those with relevant information are asked to call the Antioch Police Department at (925) 778-2441.