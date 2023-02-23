Shipyard Trust for the Arts fuels San Francisco Bayview Hunter's Point art scene

Shipyard Trust for the Arts keeps artists housed in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO -- Rising costs including housing have impacted artists in San Francisco for decades trying to make a living.

There are organizations helping to keep local talent thriving by providing affordable and sometimes even free studio space.

The Shipyard Trust for the Arts just selected some new artists from the Bayview Hunter's Point Community, offering a free studio for 18-months.

One of the original recipients of the award decades ago is showing what the gift of studio space can do for an artist in a city like San Francisco.

Each stroke on canvas comes from intuition, imagination, an inner belief in himself.

"I always knew I would be an artist. I always felt I was an artist," said Malik Seneferu.

Seneferu taught himself to paint and sculpt with whatever supplies he could gather as a child.

His award-winning work has traveled the world.

"Even when I didn't have the money I would say I'm going to take this canvas and travel subconsciously to where I'd like to go," said Seneferu.

He's showing his community how to seize those opportunities that are sometimes just steps away.

Just a short walk away from his Hunter's Point Shipyard studio, Malik often runs into childhood friends.

They can laugh and smile, even when their shared past has been haunting in many ways.

"People getting shot at, my friends getting scared for life right here in this area. This is actually the epicenter of a lot of strife and struggle but also a lot of resilience," said Seneferu.

It's that reminder of resilience Malik shares when working at the Phoenix Project as a life coach, mentoring underserved youth who are often not enrolled in school.

"We talk about where it is that they actually want to go, how they want to get there for the sake of disappearance not the sake of escapism, but the idea that I can actually go where I say I want to go," said Seneferu.

The Shipyard Trust for the Arts has helped Malik secure a studio for years to explore, and inspire, as an artist.

His community sees his artwork on buildings nearby.

"Where can we as African American artists be a part of the discussion so that all artists and cultures in the city can come together and do something great," said Seneferu.

His sculpture of a falcon landing on a wave at a nearby park conveys his message.

"Surviving staying alive and allowing yourself to be carried by your ideas you want for your life and making it happen for yourself," said Seneferu.

The arts community gave Malik an opportunity.

He's hoping his work and example can open more doors for others to follow..

The organization is raising funds for the new Shipyard Gallery.