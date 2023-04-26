Sheriff: Subject shot, killed as deputies serve search warrant in Placerville

Deputies shoot and kill suspect in Placerville Deputies shoot and kill suspect in Placerville 01:53

PLACERVILLE – A suspect has died after a law officer-involved shooting in Placerville on Wednesday, authorities say.

The El Dorado County Sheriff's Office says deputies were serving a search warrant near Baco Drive and Blairs Lane when someone came to the door with what looked like a firearm.

Deputies were then involved in an officer-involved shooting, the sheriff's office says.

The person who was seen with the weapon has been pronounced dead, the sheriff's office says. No other subjects are believed to be outstanding, but deputies still have a perimeter set-up around a home in the area.

No deputies were hurt in the incident, the sheriff says.

Some traffic control points remain in place at Blairs Lane and Broadway in Placerville. People are being urged to avoid the area for the time being.