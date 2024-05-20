Shelter-in-place order lifted in San Anselmo; police unable to locate burglary suspect

Police in Marin County have lifted a shelter-in-place order Monday afternoon after officers were unable to locate a burglary suspect in the area of Terrace Ave. in San Anselmo, according to authorities.

Accord to the alert issued by Marin County Emergency Portal at around 1:50 p.m., the Central Marin Police Authority issued the order for the area around 16 Terrace Ave. The order is in effect for Terrace Ave, Greenfield Ave. and Ross Valley Dr.

San Anselmo suspect search KPIX

Chopper footage from the area showed multiple police units on the scene.

The suspect being sought was described Black male, in his late 20s or early 30s wearing a white t-shirt and black or dark shorts. The suspect is may be missing a shoe.

Residents were asked to call 415-927-5150 if they saw the suspect. Authorities later said the shelter-in-place order was lifted at 2:39 p.m.

Police also confirmed that there had been a residential burglary in the San Geronimo Valley area, and a suspect vehicle fled from arriving officers. The suspect then abandoned their vehicle and fled on foot in the area just east of the Hub area close to the San Rafael-San Anselmo border. Police said the suspect was still outstanding and the incident is under active investigation.