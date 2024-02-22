2 juveniles dead after falling into river near Shasta Dam, sheriff says; recovery efforts underway

2 minors killed after falling into river near Shasta Dam, sheriff says 2 minors killed after falling into river near Shasta Dam, sheriff says 00:50

SHASTA COUNTY – Two juveniles have died after falling into the river near the Shasta Dam on Thursday morning, authorities say.

The Shasta County Sheriff's Office says, around 9 a.m., they and other agencies responded to the campground area near the Shasta Dam after getting reports that two juveniles had somehow fallen into the river.

First responders found the two juveniles dead, the sheriff's office says.

Recovery efforts are ongoing, with the Shasta County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue Teams and a dive team responding.

No other details about the juveniles, including their exact ages, have been released.

Nonessential vehicle traffic is being blocked from going over the dam road.

Water flows are also being reduced to help in the recovery effort, the sheriff's office says.

The Shasta Dam creates Shasta Lake, California's largest water reservoir. It's located about 11 miles north of Redding and 170 miles from Sacramento.