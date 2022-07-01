Sharks fire head coach Boughner, assistant coaches after 3 disappointing seasons

SAN JOSE -- San Jose Sharks head coach Bob Boughner and multiple assistant coaches have been "relieved of their responsibilities," the hockey team announced Friday.



The Sharks have missed the National Hockey League playoffs in each of the past three seasons since Boughner took over in December 2019, including finishing 32-37-13 in the 2021-22 season.



Assistant coaches John Madden and John MacLean and assistant coach for video Dan Darrow all are also parting ways with the team.



No replacements have been announced among the coaching staff. The Sharks are also looking for a permanent replacement at general manager after Doug Wilson announced in April he was stepping down.



"It has become apparent that the organization is in the process of an evolution," interim general manager Joe Will said. "The bottom line is we have missed the playoffs for the past three seasons, which isn't acceptable to our owner, our organization, or to our fans."



Will added, "The past two-plus seasons have been extremely challenging -- on and off the ice -- and Bob and his staff worked admirably under some very difficult circumstances. This change is not an indictment of their performance as much as it is a recognition of the complete organizational reset that we feel is in the best interest of the team at this point."