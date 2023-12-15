Sharks fall to Coyotes in shutout after 2 goals disallowed

TEMPE, Ariz. -- Connor Ingram made 21 saves for his third shutout of the season, Matias Maccelli scored and the Arizona Coyotes beat the San Jose Sharks 1-0 on Friday night to end a four-game losing streak.

"He tracks the puck well, competes well," Coyotes coach Andre Tourigny said about Ingram.

"Maybe he's better lately, but he's been good for a long, long time. He's had a really good start of the season. Now it's kind of another day at the office, you know what I mean? It won't go his way every night, but he gives us a chance every night."

Ingram made his 10th start in the last 12 games. He has three shutouts in his last six starts.

Maccelli scored with 5:15 left in the second period, finding an open side following J.J. Moser's wrist shot from the left circle. Nick Bjugstad, jostling with San Jose defenseman Jan Rutta in the crease, redirected it to Maccelli for his sixth goal of the season.

Maccelli extended his points streak to five games. He had a career-best nine-game points run earlier in the season.

"It feels good to get the two points," Maccelli said. "Guys play for each other, and we played for Ingy's shutout tonight."

The Sharks had two third-period goals disallowed and had a four-game points streak stopped in their sixth consecutive one-goal game.

William Eklund appeared to tie it with 7:40 remaining when he beat Ingram from right in front, but the goal was disallowed after Arizona challenged it for goaltender interference. Sharks forward Luke Kunin appeared to make contact with Ingram's stick as he skated through the crease before Eklund's shot.

Givani Smith's apparent goal with 3:59 left in the third period was disallowed after Arizona challenged it for offside.

"That was two really good calls, especially the obstruction," said Tourigny, who acted on video coordinator Hunter Cherni's recommendations. "The offside was a little bit obvious."

Kaapo Kahkonen made 23 saves for San Jose.

"It's tough, obviously," Kahkonen said. "A couple of good plays there. Unfortunate they were disallowed. They looked at them and they were right calls. Nothing we can do about that. I still think had a great push as the end. We never stopped. Tonight just couldn't get a bounce."

Kahkonen had won four of his last five starts, and the other was an overtime loss.

"It's an unfortunate bounce on that goal and goes right to their guy," Kahkonen said. "Nothing anybody can do there."

Coyotes forward Jack McBain was activated after missing 15 games because of a lower-body injury. Coyotes top-line defenseman Sean Durzi missed his third straight game.

The Sharks acquired defenseman Nick Cicek and a 2024 sixth-round pick from Vancouver for forward Jack Studnicka in a trade that was announced before the game.

UP NEXT

Sharks: At Colorado on Sunday night.

Coyotes: Host Buffalo on Saturday night.