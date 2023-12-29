SFPD in standoff with barricaded suspect in Tenderloin residence

SAN FRANCISCO – San Francisco police have been in a standoff for hours with a man who barricaded himself in a home in the city's Tenderloin neighborhood on Friday morning, a police spokesperson said.

Officers initially responded at 4:37 a.m. to a report of an argument between a man and woman in the 300 block of Eddy Street that had escalated, San Francisco police spokesperson Allison Maxie said.

Police arrived and made contact with the woman, who said that after the dispute became physical, the man retreated to his residence and barricaded himself, Maxie said.

The woman was taken to a hospital to be treated for injuries that are not considered life-threatening.

Police were not able to make contact with the suspect and remained in the area as of about 11:30 a.m. to try to resolve the standoff. People are advised to avoid the area.