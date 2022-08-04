SFPD arrest man seen swinging an axe at Pier 50

SAN FRANCISCO - San Francisco police are asking for information concerning a man involved in a bizarre incident on Pier 50 Thursday afternoon.

At about 1:00 pm, officers responded to a report from Pier 50 regarding someone swinging an axe.

Officers arrived on scene and observed an adult man armed with an axe. The suspect then boarded a docked boat and made an attempt to flee.

Additional specialized resources arrived on scene to assist, which included SFPD Negotiators, the SFPD Marine Unit and the US Coast Guard.

Around 2:41 pm, officers boarded the boat and detained the subject without further incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the SFPD at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD.