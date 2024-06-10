SFPD searching for driver after fatal hit and run in Bernal Heights

A pedestrian died after being hit by a car early Monday in San Francisco's Bernal Heights neighborhood, police said.

Officers were called about 3:41 a.m. to the 3400 block of Mission Street, where they found the injured man.

Medics took him to a hospital but he died there despite the lifesaving efforts of emergency responders and medical staff, police said. His name was not released.

The vehicle that hit him fled and no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.

