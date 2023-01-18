SFPD: Officers shot at during confrontation with catalytic converter thieves

SAN FRANCISCO – Officers responding to a catalytic converter theft in San Francisco's Richmond District early Tuesday morning were shot at during a confrontation with the suspects, police said.

Around 4:20 a.m., officers from the Richmond Station were called to the area of California Street and 9th Avenue on report of a catalytic converter theft in progress.

As they responded, police were told that the three men involved fled the scene in their vehicle. Officers located the suspects and vehicle near McAllister Street and Arguello Boulevard, about a mile from where the reported theft took place.

The suspects then led officers on a foot pursuit. During the pursuit, one of the suspects fired a gun at the officers.

No officers or bystanders were struck by gunfire, police said. Officers did not return fire.

Police were able to take one of the suspects into custody and recover a firearm discarded by the suspects during the pursuit.

Additional units were called to the scene and established a perimeter. Officers later determined that the second suspect had left the area.

Police later learned that the suspect possibly entered a building several blocks away on the 3500 block of Geary Boulevard. The department's Tactical Team, along with the Crisis / Hostage Negotiations Team responded to the building.

A sweep of the building was conducted and the suspect was not found, police said.

Police did not release the name of the suspect who was arrested. Additional details about the other two suspects was not immediately available.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the department's tip line at 415-575-4444 or to text TIP411, beginning the message with "SFPD".