SFPD officer found guilty of sexual battery after groping woman in bar

SAN FRANCISCO – A jury on Wednesday found a San Francisco police officer guilty of sexual battery for groping a woman at a bar in the city's Marina District more than two years ago.

District Attorney Brooke Jenkins' office announced that Officer Michael Herrera was convicted in connection with an incident at an establishment on the 2000 block of Lombard Street on Dec. 10, 2021.

"As in all cases, my office will follow the facts and the law and apply the law equally to all, regardless of position or status. No one is above the law," Jenkins said in a statement.

According to prosecutors, the victim and her husband were at the bar when they asked Herrera if they could share a booth so they could have a place to sit. Herrera, who was off-duty at the time, identified himself as a San Francisco police officer and showed the couple pictures of him and other officers.

While the victim was sitting next to her husband in the booth, prosecutors said Herrera grabbed the victim's inner thigh. In response, she pushed him away and left the table.

Prosecutors said when the victim went to pay at the bar, Herrera walked up and groped her. The victim screamed at him and called 911.

Assistant District Attorney Curtis Boyd thanked the victim for her testimony and praised jurors.

"The jury's thoughtful verdict sends the message that no one is above the law and that the residents of San Francisco will not tolerate sexual abuse anywhere in any form by anyone," Boyd said.

Prosecutors said Herrera is currently out of custody. He faces a sentence of up to one year in county jail and must register as a sex offender for 10 years.

Herrera is scheduled to be sentenced on May 8.