San Francisco police locate 1992 cold case murder suspect awaiting trial in Colorado

More than 30 years after a woman was murdered in an alley in San Francisco's Chinatown, police said they have located the suspect as he awaits trial for another murder in Colorado.

Police announced Wednesday that an arrest warrant was issued for Ricky Dawson in the May 2, 1992 cold case murder of 45-year-old Nancy Hernandez.

"No matter how old a case is, this is proof that we will never rest until a case is solved," Police Chief Bill Scott said in a statement. "I want to thank our homicide and cold case investigators who have worked diligently on this case to bring justice to Ms. Hernandez and her family."

Ricky Dawson, who has been linked to cold case murders and sexual assaults in San Francisco, Denver, Seattle, and Panama Beach, Florida. Denver District Attorney's Office

According to officers, Hernandez's body was found in a utility corridor on Hang Ah Street, a small alley off of Clay Street. Hernandez was unhoused and had been living in the space.

An autopsy determined that the woman was badly beaten, strangled and sexually assaulted.

No suspects were found until the Cold Case unit reopened the case in November of 2023. The department's crime lab entered DNA profiles into the Combined DNA Index System (CODIS) and found the profiles had matched Dawson's.

Police said Dawson has been linked to at least three other sexual assault homicides in other parts of the country, including Denver, Seattle and Panama Beach, Florida.

Dawson is currently awaiting trial in Denver for the murder of 35-year-old Terri Turachak. According to Denver prosecutors, Turachak was beaten and strangled in her apartment on Oct. 5, 1996.

Dawson was extradited to Colorado two years ago from Florida after DNA testing linked him to Turachak's killing, prosecutors said.

Police in San Francisco said that the warrant was sent to the Denver Sheriff Department and a hold has been placed on Dawson. Following his trial in Colorado, Dawson will be transported back to San Francisco.

Anyone with additional information about the case is asked to contact the San Francisco Police Department at 415-575-4444.