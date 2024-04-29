Watch CBS News
San Francisco police search for driver in fatal February hit-and-run

By Tim Fang

SAN FRANCISCO – Police in San Francisco on Monday released surveillance footage of a vehicle linked to a deadly hit-and-run that took place earlier this year, as they search for the driver.

Around 6:50 p.m. on Feb. 25, officers were called to the intersection of Alemany Blvd. and Rousseau Street in the city's Mission Terrace neighborhood on reports of a hit-and-run with injuries. Arriving officers found a male victim and rendered medical aid.

The man was taken to the hospital for life threatening injuries. He later succumbed to his injuries and died at the hosipital.

Police have not released the man's name.

As of Monday, the suspect has not been arrested. According to officers, the suspect vehicle is believed to be a dark Toyota Camry, possibly a 1997-2001 model.

sf-alemany-hit-and-run-042924.jpg
Surveillance footage of a vehicle linked to a fatal hit-and-run on Alemany Blvd. and Rousseau Street in San Francisco on Feb. 25, 2024. San Francisco Police Department

The vehicle was last seen heading eastbound on Alemany Blvd.

"The suspect vehicle should have significant front-end damage, damaged headlights, and should be missing a Toyota emblem from the hood of the vehicle," police said Monday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the department's tip line at 415-575-4444 or to text TIP411, beginning the message with "SFPD."

