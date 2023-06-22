SFPD: Officer fatally shoots man suspected of killing elderly woman, dog in Richmond District

SAN FRANCISCO – A San Francisco Police officer fatally shot a man suspected of killing an elderly woman and dog inside a Richmond District home early Thursday morning, police said.

Shortly after 2:30 a.m., police were called to a home on the 700 block of 31st Avenue on reports of an aggravated assault in progress. An officer arrived and found an 84-year-old man in the doorway, who said that the suspect assaulted a 76-year-old woman inside the home.

As the officer spoke to the man, police said the 37-year-old suspect, advanced towards the officer and victim with a knife. The officer then shot the suspect.

Police said additional officers arrived and began to render aid to the suspect. Additional medical personnel were called to the scene.

Officers then entered the home and found the woman had died. A dog was also found dead inside the home.

Police said the suspect was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The 84-year-old man was treated at a hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Names of the suspect and female victim were not released. Additional details about the incident were not immediately available.

Police said Thursday that the incident is being investigated by multiple entities, including the District Attorney's Office, the department's Investigated Services Division and Internal Affairs Division, the city's Department of Police Accountability and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

"This is a tragic incident, and together we mourn the loss of life. When one household is hurt, our entire community is impacted. My heart and thoughts are with the family," said Supervisor Connie Chan, who represents the Richmond District. "We are expecting more details of the incident to be released to the public as the investigation continues to unfold."

Police will also hold a meeting with the public about the shooting.

"As part of SFPD's commitment to transparency and accountability, a town hall meeting regarding this officer-involved shooting will be held within ten days," police said.