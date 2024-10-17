SFPD arrests 3 "prolific" tagging suspects, including 49-year-old

Police in San Francisco announced the arrests of three men, including a 49-year-old, suspected of numerous incidents of vandalism throughout the city.

According to officers, 34-year-old Anders McLeland, 49-year-old Matthew Schular and 37-year-old Joel James last week. All three men, who are San Francisco residents, are suspected of tagging businesses, homes, parks and city property.

In a department statement, Police Chief Bill Scott described the suspects as "prolific vandals."

"There's no excuse for destroying another person's property and causing a blight to our communities. Hopefully, these grown adults committing these crimes will one day learn to use their creativity in positive and productive ways," Scott said.

McLeland, who is suspected of using the tag "Aspect," was arrested Oct. 10 on the 3300 block of 24th Street in the Mission District. Police said he had defaced a large display window of a business using a permanent marker.

The next day, police arrested Schuler near San Jose and St. Mary's avenues following reports of a trespasser on Muni property. When police found the suspect, he was struck by a Muni light rail vehicle despite receiving alerts to move.

After he was struck, police detained the suspect and located paint cans at the scene. Schular, who is suspected of using the tag "Urban", was evaluated at a local hospital and was arrested.

James, who is suspected of using the tag "Ecks", was arrested on Saturday by officers patrolling the 500 block of 10th Street. Police said they found the suspect, vandalizing property in the area along with cans of spray paint.

All three men were arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor vandalism, while Schuler and James are also accused of possession of graffiti tools.

Anyone with information about the incidents is asked to contact the department's tip line at 415-575-4444 or to text TIP411, beginning the message with SFPD. Property owners who have been targeted by graffiti are urged to file police reports and to contact the department's Graffiti Abatement Unit over email or to call the SFPD non-emergency line at 311.