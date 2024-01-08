San Francisco health officials report 1st flu death of season; urges shots

SAN FRANCISCO – Health officials in San Francisco announced Monday the city's flu death of the season and urged residents to get their shots.

The city's Department of Public Health received word of the flu-related death last week. The person was an adult under the age of 65 who was not vaccinated and had pre-existing medical conditions.

SFDPH officials recommended several actions to stay healthy this winter, including vaccinations against the flu, COVID-19 and RSV. Flu shots are recommended for everyone six months and older.

Meanwhile, updated COVID-19 vaccines are recommended for people 6 months and older at least two months after their lost dose. Children 6 months to 4 years and immunocompromised persons who have never been vaccinated are recommended to get additional doses, officials said.

RSV vaccines are recommended for adults 60 and older along with those who are between 32 and 36 weeks pregnant.

In addition, SFDPH urged people to stay home when sick, to test for COVID-19 if they have symptoms and and to consider masking in indoor public settings, especially if one is at risk for severe disease (over 65 and/or persons with certain health conditions.)

For the flu, treatment is available for those at high risk for severe illness, officials said. COVID-19 medications are available to most adults and some teens. Information about COVID-19 treatments can be found through one's healthcare provider or by visiting https://covid19.ca.gov/treatment.