Woman fatally stabbed in San Francisco home; suspect arrested following pursuit

SAN FRANCISCO – Authorities arrested a man suspected of fatally stabbing a woman during a burglary in San Francisco on Wednesday, following a pursuit across the bay into Oakland.

Shortly after 9 a.m., officers were called to the 100 block of Appleton Avenue on reports of a possible burglary. When police arrived at the home, they found the woman, suffering from apparent stab wounds.

Despite medical aid from officers and paramedics, the woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Her name has not been released.

Homicide investigators were able to identify a suspect. Several hours later, officers found the suspect driving in the Ingleside District.

When officers attempted to pull the suspect over, police said he failed to yield and led them on a chase.

Police said the pursuit eventually ended in Oakland. The suspect, identified as 46-year-old Marceleno Wilson of San Francisco, was taken into custody.

Wilson was booked into the San Francisco County Jail on suspicion of homicide, burglary and elder abuse. Police did not say when he would appear in court on the charges.

Anyone with additional information about the case is asked to call the SFPD tip line at 415-575-4444 or text TIP411, beginning the message with "SFPD".