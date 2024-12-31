Special delivery of 7 puppies caps incredible year for San Francisco whale watching business

Dog that helped Bay Area whale-watching business go viral has 7 puppies

A whale watching company in San Francisco has had an amazing 2024. After their dog "Bear" went viral and boosted ticket sales, a special delivery on board has capped an incredible comeback.

Captain Joe Nazar was getting their boat, the Kitty Kat, ready to take people whale watching in the Bay. It started off like any other day aboard San Francisco Whale Tours.

"I did a double take, a triple take, and there was a puppy hanging out of Sam," said San Francisco Whale Tours Captain Joe Nazar.

Sam, his recently rescued German Shepherd, had tied with Bear, his now viral whale-watching dog deckhand, who has become a star of his own, pulling rope and assisting the crew moor the vessel at Pier 39.

But a few weeks ago, there was an early surprise.

"My jaw dropped," said SF whale tours naturalist Sophie Belair.

As Belair jumped into action, SFPD's Marine Patrol unit also arrived to assist soon after Nazar called 911.

They helped deliver the tiny pups one-by-one, in 30 minute intervals, seven times.

"It turned into the best morning of work I've ever had. Definitely the craziest experience I think I've had in my entire life," Belair told CBS News Bay Area.

Sam is settling into her new role. Soon, some of the pups will have new homes.

Nazar has offered the pick of the litter to first responders, in the spirit of giving back.

"Beyond Christmas, seven Christmas presents," said Nazar.

All eyes are on Sam and the pups for now while Bear is sharing the spotlight, becoming a dad for the first time.

"Oh, he's happy, he's out back smoking a cigar," Nazar said, laughing.

The sounds of new life abound, at home for the Nazars, and a promising year for a tourism business in San Francisco that has survived, and is now thriving again.

The small family business was on the brink of shutting down last year as it struggled to survive in a post-COVID economy hampered by low tourism numbers.

San Francisco Whale Tours is expanding its operations next season after ticket sales ramped up this past summer. Its final day of this season is on New Year's Eve.

Captain Nazar and his family will be welcoming two of the seven puppies to their family.

That's now four German Shepherds for them, including Bear and Sam.