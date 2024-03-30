S.F. Western Addition street park to get $8 million makeover

SAN FRANCISCO -- An $8.1 million federal grant will add lighting, landscaping and information kiosks to the Buchanan Street Mall pedestrian walkway, San Francisco Mayor London Breed said Friday.

Renovation of the Western Addition park will also add a performance stage, seating areas, a picnic and barbecue area and multiple playgrounds, according to a press release from the mayor's office.

Buchanan St. at Golden Gate Ave. in San Francisco. Google Street View

The Buchanan Street Mall, which opened in 1975, consists of five blocks between Eddy and Grove streets. Improvements in the other two blocks has been funded by a $3.9 million federal grant awarded in 2022.

Ground will be broken on the new blocks this fall, according to the mayor's office.

The project is a partnership between the San Francisco Recreation and Park Department, Citizen Film, Green Streets, The Trust for Public Land, the Exploratorium's Studio for Public Spaces, Success Centers, the African American Art and Culture Complex, and the San Francisco Parks Alliance.