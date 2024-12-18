San Francisco West Portal hardware store closing after nearly 9 decades

A hardware store in San Francisco's West Portal is closing up shop after being in business for 88 years.

Papenhausen Hardware made the announcement, saying it no longer could afford to stay open.

Karl Aguilar walked into this hardware store 29 years ago as a San Francisco State University student looking for a job. But in 2018, Aguilar became a co-owner and thought he would retire there.

Aguilar said it wasn't just one thing prompting the closure, but two fires and the pandemic took a big hit on his business. He estimates sales dropped about 30% in the first year of the pandemic.

"By the second year, we realized it was time to sell and all of the emotional side of it," said Aguilar. "What can we do, all the questioning, the sleepless nights happened then."

On Saturday, Papenhausen Hardware started its going out of business sale. Many of the shelves are now empty as customers come by to make their final trip to their local hardware store.

Papenhausen Hardware in San Francisco's West Portal after announcing it would close after 88 years in business at the end of 2024. CBS

"We thought there would be an increase in business but it's just been this crushing avalanche of nonstop business for four days now," said Matt Rogers the co-owner Papenhausen Hardware. "So, it's impressive. Touching too really."

"It's been overwhelming in a good way?" Aguilar added. "The community is deeply upset. They wish it wasn't the case and people have come out of the woodwork trying to come up with ideas and find ways to keep us here but the financial reality is that we just can't stay."

After 88 years in the West Portal neighborhood, generations of families have relied on this store for basic hardware supplies.

Customers like Lee Bradley said the closing is a huge loss to the community.

"Terrible news really," Bradley said. "Devastation. The convenience is the whole thing. It's nice having a store, just down the block that you could little bits and bobs. Whatever you wanted."

But as customers shopping habits have changed after the pandemic, Papenhausen isn't the only one struggling to keep its doors open.

Aguilar hopes people realize how important community support is to keep small businesses open.

"The one thing people should take from this is whether it be a bookstore, or a coffee shop or maybe a fabric store that you love," he said. "I guarantee you that they're struggling. If you want to see them there, you can support them and every dollar makes a difference."

Papenhausen Hardware is scheduled to close on December 31st but if they run out of inventory, the store could be closed earlier.