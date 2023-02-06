Watch CBS News
2 wounded in separate weekend stabbings in San Francisco

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

SAN FRANCISCO – Two men were wounded in separate stabbings Sunday morning in San Francisco, police said Monday.

Officers responded at 3 a.m. to Golden Gate Avenue and Hyde Street where a 29-year-old man was stabbed with an "edged weapon."

A half hour earlier, a 57-year-old man was stabbed at a bus stop at the 16th and Mission streets, according to police.

Both men were taken to a hospital and are expected to live, police said. 

