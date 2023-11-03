Man found guilty in San Francisco Walgreens smash-and-grab faces 3 years in prison

Law enforcement officials talk about plans for funds from organized retail theft grants

SAN FRANCISCO – A San Francisco man is facing up to three years in state prison for his involvement in a smash-and-grab burglary at a local Walgreens in 2021.

San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins announced Thursday that her office secured a conviction of Daron Wilson, 23, after a trial by jury.

Wilson was convicted of burglary during a state of emergency, second-degree burglary and resisting an officer. According to the District Attorney's Office, Wilson burglarized a Walgreens located on the 1300 block of Market Street on Nov. 19, 2021.

"The era of consequence-free smash-and-grabs and brazen retail theft is over," Jenkins said in a statement Thursday. "This jury's verdict sends a loud and clear message that this behavior will not be tolerated and that those who seek to engage in this conduct will be held accountable and face consequences."

At 11:48 p.m. on Nov. 19, 2021, San Francisco police officers were flagged down by security guards regarding a burglary in progress at the Walgreens.

The entire front window and glass on multiple entry and exit doors at the Walgreens were all broken out. When officers arrived, they found cash registers and prescriptions on the floor and the store in disarray.

Wilson was behind the front counter. Officers announced themselves, ordered the defendant to stop and put his hands up. Ignoring their commands, he jumped up onto a back counter, then jumped out through the broken front window. He ran several blocks on foot before being taken into custody by assisting officers at 10th and Jessie streets.

Wilson is currently out of custody pending sentencing. According to the District Attorney's Office, the defendant could face up to three years and eight months in state prison. His sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 30.