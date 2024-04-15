Watch CBS News
SFPD raises reward to $125K in deadly Visitaction Valley shooting

SAN JOSE – A reward offered for information leading to an arrest in an August 2023 homicide in San Francisco's Visitacion Valley neighborhood has increased to $125,000, police said Monday.

The fatal shooting was reported about 9:43 p.m. on Aug. 3 in the first block of Kelloch Street, where officers found a 22-year-old man with gunshot wounds.

The victim, Relondo Jacori Bell, was given medical aid and taken to a hospital, but died from his injuries.

A Volkswagen Tiguan believed to be involved in the shooting has been recovered, and police released a photo of the vehicle on Monday.

Investigators are seeking information about anyone connected to the car.

The police department increased the amount of a reward, from $25,000 to $125,000, for information leading to the identification, arrest, and conviction in the case.

Anyone with information can contact the SFPD Homicide Detail at (415) 553-1145 or after hours at the Department Operations Center at 415-553-1071, or the 24-hour tip line at 1-415-575- 4444. Tips may also be texted to Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. 

First published on April 15, 2024 / 12:26 PM PDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

