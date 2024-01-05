Controversy remains for center bike lane on San Francisco's Valencia Street

SAN FRANCISCO – Five months after new bike lanes were opened up along the center of Valencia Street in San Francisco's Mission District, criticism has not died down.

The bold and unique-looking project, which runs on Valencia between 15th and 23rd streets, was aimed at making cyclists feel safer and creating an efficient artery up and down the Mission.

The bike lane at Valencia and 19th Street, a site that's sparked debate and concern, remained notably empty this Friday afternoon, prompting local businesses and cyclists to voice their shared concerns about the functionality of the lane.

Eiad Eltaweil, owner of Yasmin restaurant since 2019, expressed the challenges the bike lane poses: "If you don't know the neighborhood and you come on a bike, it's gonna be very difficult for you to figure it out, and you're putting yourself in a huge danger."

According to Eltaweil, the current setup doesn't provide clear directions for bikers or drivers, contributing to confusion and safety risks.

He emphasized that the resulting impact has led to a decline in bikers, fewer cars, and a decrease in business for establishments along Valencia Street.

Kevin Ortiz, a resident of San Francisco and a member of the SF Latinx Democratic Club, noted the visible effects on the corridor.

"We know there has been a decrease for bikers coming to the corridor, there has been a decrease in folks coming to the businesses, and they might not have presented all the data because they're compiling it. But folks actually on the corridor are feeling the impact...it's a lot slower out here…businesses closing…" Ortiz said.

Critics like Deldelp Medina, another member of the SF Latinx Democratic Club and a Mission resident, highlighted issues like insufficient bike parking, suggesting that the bike lane debate lacks a comprehensive discussion on biking infrastructure.

However, the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency (SFMTA) countered by stating that the average daily bike volume is estimated to have increased by 3%. The agency acknowledged the concerns raised and emphasized that the project remains a pilot program, open to adjustments.

In a statement, SFMTA underlined the complexity of decisions concerning Valencia Street and called for a collective and open-minded discussion to determine the best approach for the economic vitality of the neighborhood.

Reflecting on the situation, a local cyclist suggested an alternative layout for the bike lane similar to setups in European cities, emphasizing the need for a clear and safe biking infrastructure.

Eltaweil urged unity in finding solutions to the ongoing confusion, criticizing the delayed promises of change.

"This is a really bad idea…we need to do something about it and not just say…it's experimental…and promising us dates and lying to us…they keep saying, next month, next month, next month, but I think this is gonna stay for years," he said.