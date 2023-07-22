SF theater owners banking on blockbuster 'Barbenheimer' weekend

SAN FRANCISCO - Two of the most anticipated movies of the summer open Friday night: 'Barbie' and 'Oppenheimer.'

Movie theaters are banking on fans watching them on the big screens. It comes at a critical point as ticket sales dropped dramatically since the pandemic.

For local theater owner Frank Lee, he has a lot to do to prepare for the day. But first things first, popcorn.

"There's nothing like it and the sound. Nothing like it. It's beautiful," Lee said.

Then, he's got to get his screens ready for showtime.

"We got to open the box office obviously. Turn the lights on. Then, we will go upstairs and turn on the digital projection switch, projectors lights. Then everything is done, and the show will go on by itself," Lee said.

Frank and his wife Lida have owned the Marina and Presidio Theatres in San Francisco's Marina District since the early 2000s. The two locations are only a couple blocks apart. Both are kept running with minimal staff.

"We stagger our shows in each theater. So, we utilize a couple of the part-timers; once they finish the shows over there, they come over here to do the set of shows at the Presidio. And it goes on and on, back and forth, same custodian, the same managers," Frank Lee said.

They've owned theaters throughout the city for over 30 years. The movie business is in his blood. Frank Lee has been working in theaters since he was 13 years old.

He even met his wife at one. They say it was different back then.

"Movies were the only entertainment," Lida Lee said.

For them, part of the magic continues on with the big picture, sound and the community experience.

"We are doing business only 30% of pre-pandemic times. When it's a good movie we are OK. We can survive," Lida Lee said. "Regular movies, it's difficult. We are losing money."

Frank Lee blames the influx of streaming and mentioned movie franchises that used to bring money are not doing as well.

Narinder Sanotra was visiting San Francisco all the way from London. She said she couldn't wait to see 'Mission: Impossible' on the big screen.

The thought that a beloved landmark could close means more than just losing a place to escape for a few hours.

"I remember going to a cinema even as a child, and it would be an exciting thing we did every Friday or Saturday night," Sanotra said. "Probably one of the reasons I'm so excited to go to the movie theater because it reminds me of those nostalgic times."

'Barbie' and 'Oppenheimer' are expected to draw big box office numbers.

Movie theaters around the country are offering different incentives to get people to the box office, some even offering double features dubbing it 'Barbenheimer.'

As for the Lees, after this summer, they are planning on hosting comedy shows and even offering screenings of old classic movies to try to get more people in their seats.