Man shot in San Francisco's Tenderloin following argument; suspect arrested

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

SAN FRANCISCO – A 30-year-old man was injured in a shooting in San Francisco's Tenderloin neighborhood on Wednesday morning and the suspected shooter was later taken into custody, police said.

The shooting was reported shortly before 9:30 a.m. Wednesday in the area of O'Farrell and Hyde streets following an argument between the victim and 32-year-old suspect, according to San Francisco police.

The victim was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive his injuries. The suspect, whose name was not immediately available, surrendered to arriving officers following the shooting, police said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is encouraged to call the Police Department's tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with SFPD at the start of the message. 

First published on December 28, 2023 / 12:18 PM PST

