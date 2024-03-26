Watch CBS News
Man suffers life-threatening injuries in overnight stabbing in San Francisco's Tenderloin

SAN FRANCISCO – A man in his mid-20s suffered life-threatening injuries in a stabbing early Tuesday morning in San Francisco's Tenderloin neighborhood, police said.

The stabbing was reported at about 12:30 a.m. in the 700 block of Geary Street.

The victim and another man got into a fight and the victim was stabbed multiple times. He was taken to a hospital and an update on his condition was not immediately available from San Francisco police.

The stabbing suspect remains at large and a detailed description of him has not been released. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Police Department's tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with "SFPD" at the start of the message.

