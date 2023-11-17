Man charged with murder in October deadly stabbing in San Francisco's Tenderloin

SAN FRANCISCO – A San Francisco man has been charged in the fatal stabbing of a person in the city's Tenderloin neighborhood last month, District Attorney Brooke Jenkins said Thursday.

Ronnie Randle, 38, has been charged in connection with an Oct. 24 stabbing near Eddy and Taylor streets that lead to the death of the victim four days later, according to police.

Police released a crime bulletin with a picture of Randle after discovering the injured man. On Nov. 3, an off-duty officer was in the 100 block of Eddy Street when they spotted the suspect. Randle was arrested without incident, police said.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

Randle pleaded not guilty Wednesday to charges of murder via a deadly weapon, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession for sale of cocaine base, and one count of possession of a firearm with a controlled substance.

Prosecutors said Randle could be facing life in prison if convicted and a judge granted their request to keep him in custody pre-trial on a no-bail order. His next scheduled court date is Nov. 29.