Man charged with murder in shooting outside corner store in San Francisco's Tenderloin

Prosecutors in San Francisco have charged a man with murder following a deadly shooting outside a corner store in the city's Tenderloin.

In an announcement on New Year's Eve, District Attorney Brooke Jenkins said 22-year-old Michael Javius has been charged in connection with the Oct. 30 shooting, which took place near Ellis and Jones streets. Javius is facing the charge of murder with an allegation he personally and intentionally discharged a firearm in the commission of a murder.

"My office will now do everything in our power to fight for justice in the courtroom on behalf of the victim in this case and also the Tenderloin community who is also impacted by such senseless acts of violence," Jenkins said in a statement.

According to authorities, Javius and another man were seen inside the store when the victim comes into the store and lines up in front of Javius at the counter.

After the victim pays for his purchase and leaves the store, prosecutors said Javius walked up to the victim and shot him in the face at close range. Javius then left the area traveling northbound on Jones Street.

The victim succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

Following an investigation, Javius was arrested on Dec. 12 and booked into the San Francisco County Jail.

According to prosecutors, Javius is scheduled to be arraigned on Jan. 2, 2025. The DA's office is moving to have him detained pending trial, citing public safety risk.

Anyone with additional information about the case is asked to call the San Francisco Police Department tip line at 415-575-4444 or to text TIP411, beginning the message with SFPD.