2 Honduran nationals sentenced to federal prison for selling drugs in San Francisco

'All Hands on Deck' crackdown on fentanyl launched in San Francisco

'All Hands on Deck' crackdown on fentanyl launched in San Francisco

'All Hands on Deck' crackdown on fentanyl launched in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO – Two men from Honduras who were convicted of selling drugs in San Francisco, including the Tenderloin neighborhood, have received multi-year prison terms.

The U.S. Attorney's office of the Northern District of California announced Friday that 25-year-old Marcos Carcamo received a 48 month sentence and 25-year-old Raul Alexander Guisa-Ortega received a 36 month sentence after being convicted in separate trials.

Carcamo was convicted in December for possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and cocaine, while Guisa-Ortega was convicted in December for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

According to court documents, Carcamo admitted to possessing 1.77 kilos (3.9 pounds) of fentanyl, along with cocaine when he was arrested in San Francisco on Aug. 9, 2023. Carcamo admitted to mixing fentanyl with cutting agents at his Oakland home and that he traveled to San Francisco four to five times a week to sell drugs.

Prosecutors said a search of Carcamo's home, which he shared with his brother, yielded additional drugs including methamphetamine and heroin, a firearm, ammunition, a pill press, along with nearly $59,000 in cash.

Guisa-Ortega admitted in court documents that he sold fentanyl and methamphetamine to an undercover officer three times in Aug. 2023. During his arrest, officers said they found more drugs in his car and home in Oakland.

According to prosecutors, Guisa-Ortega had three prior convictions for selling drugs in the Tenderloin, including one federal conviction.

Along with the prison sentences, both men have been sentenced to three years of supervised release once their time in prison has ended.

Prosecutors said Carcamo has been in custody since Oct. 6, 2023, while Guisa-Ortega was remanded into custody after being sentenced last week.