SFPD seize 5 pounds of narcotics, ghost gun as Tenderloin crackdown continues

SAN FRANCISCO – Police in San Francisco arrested an Oakland man and seized more than five pounds of narcotics as part of an ongoing crackdown on drug sales in the Tenderloin.

According to officers, the department's Narcotics Unit had launched an investigation into 25-year-old Marcos Carcamo for suspected narcotics dealing and obtained search warrants for him, his vehicles and his home.

On Wednesday, officers, found the suspect on the 900 block of Eddy Street on Wednesday and took him into custody without incident. A search of Carcamo yielded more than 100 grams of suspected narcotics and several hundred dollars in cash.

Investigators then executed warrants on Carcamo's vehicles and at his home on 72nd Avenue in East Oakland.

According to police, a large cache of drugs were found, including 2,168 grams of fentanyl, 158 grams of base rock cocaine, 72 grams of methamphetamine, 30 grams of heroin and two grams of cocaine salt.

Suspected drugs, cash and other items seized in connection with a man suspected of selling drugs in San Francisco's Tenderloin. The suspect, identified as 25-year-old Marcos Carcamo, was arrested on August 9, 2023. San Francisco Police Department

Police also found one unregistered ghost gun that was loaded, along with more than $58,000 in cash.

Carcamo was booked into the San Francisco County Jail on several drug-related charges, including possession of fentanyl for sale, possession of cocaine base for sale and possession of methamphetamine for sale.

According to jail records, Carcamo is expected to appear in court Friday.

Since late May, there has been extra enforcement in the area with the state and federal government sending CHP and federal officers to work with SFPD and the sheriff's office.