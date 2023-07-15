Watch CBS News
Technology

SF teamsters hold rally against autonomous trucking

By Kenny Choi

/ CBS San Francisco

Truckers in San Francisco protest self-driving big rigs
Truckers in San Francisco protest self-driving big rigs 02:56

SAN FRANCISCO - The battle over autonomous vehicles in California could soon roll onto highways across the state.

Right now, there's no testing allowed for driverless trucks. But a green-light could be on the way if the California Department of Motor Vehicles approves testing.

Richard Kenney operates a moving truck that could one day drive itself. But he's not afraid of losing his job just yet.

"There's always going to be a need to load up the truck," said Kenney.

Movers like Kenney may not feel the threat of autonomous vehicles taking over, but long haul drivers of larger semi-trucks are voicing their concerns.

"Can you imagine those vehicles on the highway going 70 MPH with no human being in there in case of default. It's dangerous," said Teamsters Local 2785 Member Patrick Ahern.

Union leaders rallied in front of San Francisco City Hall in support of AB316, which would require a human operator in driverless vehicles weighing over 10,000 pounds.

San Francisco Fire officials have been critical of robotaxis obstructing scenes including a Cruise car Friday morning on Post Street as fire fighters responded to a 1 alarm fire.

AV opponents quickly highlight incidents of autonomous cars getting entangled with downed power lines, running over fire hoses, and creating unnecessary traffic.

The autonomous vehicle industry association, which represents Waymo and Cruise, among other AV companies, argues data shows the cars are safer than human operated vehicles.

"There are too many traffic fatalities that are going on in heavy duty trucks and this technology is better than humans are," said Autonomous Vehicle Industry Association Director Jeff Farrah.

AV companies say their driverless taxis have lower collision rates than human drivers and public transit.

"It has the ability to see 360 degrees around it to see around corners and bushes and make decisions in complex environments," said Farrah.

Driverless Waymo trucks are already being tested in states like Arizona, but the DMV hasn't given the green light yet in California.

"The extension of the technology from light duty to heavy duty vehicles seems to be a natural extension but we need to be very mindful of how that transition happens," said DMV Deputy Director Bernard Soriano.

The DMV says there's no timeline for a decision regarding the testing of driverless trucks. Next month, there is a crucial vote on whether to allow Cruise and Waymo to expand and charge for rides at all hours with no restriction.

That vote by the California Public Utilities Commission has been delayed twice.

Kenny Choi
web-bio-head-kenny-choi.jpg

When Kenny Choi jumped into the backseat, he never thought he would be introducing his ride share driver to National Public Radio. The hour-long ride to the airport turned into a conversation that included politics, the economic divide, and the cultural differences between the East Coast and the West Coast.

First published on July 14, 2023 / 6:24 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.