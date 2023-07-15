SF teamsters hold rally against autonomous trucking

SAN FRANCISCO - The battle over autonomous vehicles in California could soon roll onto highways across the state.

Right now, there's no testing allowed for driverless trucks. But a green-light could be on the way if the California Department of Motor Vehicles approves testing.

Richard Kenney operates a moving truck that could one day drive itself. But he's not afraid of losing his job just yet.

"There's always going to be a need to load up the truck," said Kenney.

Movers like Kenney may not feel the threat of autonomous vehicles taking over, but long haul drivers of larger semi-trucks are voicing their concerns.

"Can you imagine those vehicles on the highway going 70 MPH with no human being in there in case of default. It's dangerous," said Teamsters Local 2785 Member Patrick Ahern.

Union leaders rallied in front of San Francisco City Hall in support of AB316, which would require a human operator in driverless vehicles weighing over 10,000 pounds.

San Francisco Fire officials have been critical of robotaxis obstructing scenes including a Cruise car Friday morning on Post Street as fire fighters responded to a 1 alarm fire.

AV opponents quickly highlight incidents of autonomous cars getting entangled with downed power lines, running over fire hoses, and creating unnecessary traffic.

The autonomous vehicle industry association, which represents Waymo and Cruise, among other AV companies, argues data shows the cars are safer than human operated vehicles.

"There are too many traffic fatalities that are going on in heavy duty trucks and this technology is better than humans are," said Autonomous Vehicle Industry Association Director Jeff Farrah.

AV companies say their driverless taxis have lower collision rates than human drivers and public transit.

"It has the ability to see 360 degrees around it to see around corners and bushes and make decisions in complex environments," said Farrah.

Driverless Waymo trucks are already being tested in states like Arizona, but the DMV hasn't given the green light yet in California.

"The extension of the technology from light duty to heavy duty vehicles seems to be a natural extension but we need to be very mindful of how that transition happens," said DMV Deputy Director Bernard Soriano.

The DMV says there's no timeline for a decision regarding the testing of driverless trucks. Next month, there is a crucial vote on whether to allow Cruise and Waymo to expand and charge for rides at all hours with no restriction.

That vote by the California Public Utilities Commission has been delayed twice.

