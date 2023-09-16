San Francisco's Sunset District night market debuts with food, art and music

SAN FRANCISCO - The bustling lunchtime crowd at Hole in the Wall Pizza in the Sunset district is about to get even busier.

Awadalla Awadalla, the owner of the pizzeria, is gearing up for a special evening as he prepares to showcase his New York-style pizzas at the inaugural Sunset Night Market.

"I have a booth in the Night Market, so we're getting ready. We're doing a display, lights, and everything. We're going to start setting up our booth soon," said Awadalla.

Awadalla has been serving up slices of pizza on Irving Street since 1997. On Friday night, his delectable creations will take center stage at the Sunset Night Market, a first-of-its-kind event.

"We believe Night Market is going to change the atmosphere and the thinking of the people. They will feel better leaving their houses, walking around, and partying on the streets. We think it's going to change the mentality of the people," Awadalla added.

The Night Market arrives at a crucial time for businesses in the area, which have been grappling with an increase in crimes that have driven customers away. Sam Kaleh, who owns a convenience store near Awadalla's pizzeria, is all too familiar with this issue.

"Crime is bad. They just broke my window in the morning. The police called me at 5 in the morning," Kaleh lamented.

Both Awadalla and Kaleh enthusiastically support the Night Market, an event organized by Supervisor Joel Engardio.

"This Night Market is about creating joy, celebrating all the fun things in life—art, music, food. Night markets, they bring people together, they make streets safer. They give small businesses a boost—all the things we need in San Francisco right now," Engardio explained.

The inspiration for the Sunset Night Market came from Engardio's husband, who hails from Taipei. During their visits to Taiwan, they marveled at the vibrant night markets there.

Engardio realized that the Sunset District needed its own version.

The supervisor collaborated with local businesses to turn this vision into a reality.

The result is a lively street party that will take place from 5 to 10 p.m., featuring 70 stands offering a variety of food, games, and arts and crafts. Attendees can enjoy three entertainment stages with musical acts throughout the evening and even hit the dance floor with a DJ.

For Awadalla and Kaleh, this event represents an opportunity to not only showcase their offerings but also to make some extra income. Kaleh, in particular, is preparing extra batches of his famous brownies to meet the expected demand.