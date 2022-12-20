Man shot in San Francisco's SoMa in June succumbs to injuries

PIX Now -- Tuesday morning headlines from the KPIX newsroom

SAN FRANCISCO – Police in San Francisco have launched a homicide investigation after a man who was shot in June died from his injuries.

On the morning of June 16, Bonifacio Gonzalvo of San Francisco was shot in the area of Sixth and Minna streets in the city's South of Market neighborhood. Gonzalvo was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

Police said Gonzalvo remained under continuous medical care since the shooting. On November 30, he died at a local hospital as a result of the gunshot wound.

Additional details about the shooting were not immediately available.

No suspects have been arrested in the case.

Anyone with information in Gonvalvo's death is asked to call the San Francisco Police Department tip line at 415-575-4444. Tips can also be texted to TIP411, beginning the message with "SFPD".