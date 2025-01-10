Man charged with attempted murder after shooting at San Francisco SoMa homeless shelter

A 29-year-old man was charged with attempted murder for allegedly shooting someone last weekend at a homeless shelter in San Francisco's South of Market neighborhood.

Taylor Reed and the victim were in line at a shelter in the 500 block of Fifth Street at about 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 4 when they got into a fight, the San Francisco District Attorney's Office said.

After they were separated by shelter staff, Reed allegedly pulled out a semi-automatic pistol. Prosecutors said the victim managed to push a shelter staff member up the stairs, out of harm's way. Reed then allegedly shot the victim at close range.

"The victim tried to run up the stairs but slipped and fell to the ground where he was shot again, allegedly by Mr. Reed who left the area," according to a release from the district attorney's office.

Police arrived and the victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition. Reed returned to the shelter and was arrested without further incident.

Reed is set to appear in court on Jan. 23 for a preliminary hearing.