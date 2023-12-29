Watch CBS News
Driver fleeing from police strikes city worker in San Francisco's SoMa

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

SAN FRANCISCO – A city worker was injured when a driver fled from police in San Francisco's South of Market neighborhood on Thursday afternoon, a police spokesperson said.

Around 4:15 p.m., officers spotted a wanted vehicle in the area of Mission and Eighth streets but before a traffic stop could be attempted, the driver sped off and struck a city worker, San Francisco Police Officer Eve Laokwansathitaya said Friday.

The male employee was taken to a hospital to be treated for his injuries, which police said are not considered life-threatening.

The wanted vehicle and its driver remain at large and police have not released descriptions of them. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Police Department's tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with "SFPD" at the start of the message. 

