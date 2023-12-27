Elderly man suffers life-threatening injuries in San Francisco Silver Terrace hit-and-run

SAN FRANCISCO – A man in his 70s suffered life-threatening injuries in a suspected hit-and-run in San Francisco's Silver Terrace neighborhood on Tuesday, according to police.

Officers responded at 6:35 a.m. Tuesday to a report of a pedestrian down in the roadway in the area of Bayshore Boulevard and Silver Avenue and determined a collision occurred.

The victim was taken to a hospital and an update on his condition was not immediately available Wednesday.

No arrest has been made in the hit-and-run and no suspect details have been released. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Police Department's tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with SFPD at the start of the message.