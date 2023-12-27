Elderly man suffers life-threatening injuries in San Francisco Silver Terrace hit-and-run
SAN FRANCISCO – A man in his 70s suffered life-threatening injuries in a suspected hit-and-run in San Francisco's Silver Terrace neighborhood on Tuesday, according to police.
Officers responded at 6:35 a.m. Tuesday to a report of a pedestrian down in the roadway in the area of Bayshore Boulevard and Silver Avenue and determined a collision occurred.
The victim was taken to a hospital and an update on his condition was not immediately available Wednesday.
No arrest has been made in the hit-and-run and no suspect details have been released. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Police Department's tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with SFPD at the start of the message.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.