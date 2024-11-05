San Francisco police arrest 20 suspects in operations targeting shoplifters

San Francisco police officers arrested 20 people for allegedly shoplifting last month in coordinated operations, according the San Francisco Police Department.

The first operation on Oct. 15 netted seven arrests for shoplifting more than $400 worth of goods from a store in the 3300 block of Mission Street. Those arrested were cited and released.

Last Tuesday, officers conducted another operation at stores in the 1300 block of Castro Street and the 1100 block of Potrero Avenue.

Officers arrested 13 people, including ten adults and 3 juveniles on allegations of shoplifting more than $1,600 worth of merchandise.

Two adults were booked into San Francisco County Jail for outstanding warrants. A replica firearm was also allegedly found on one of the suspects, police said.

The operations were part of a shoplifting abatement operation funded by a $15.3 million grant awarded last year from the state's Organized Retail Theft Prevention Grant Program.

The San Francisco Police Department invited other business owners to participate in the program by emailing sfpd.retailtheft@sfgov.org.