30-year-old man hospitalized after overnight shooting near San Francisco City Hall

SAN FRANCISCO – A 30-year-old man was hospitalized after being shot at and pistol-whipped near San Francisco City Hall early Friday morning, police said.

The attack was reported shortly before 2:15 a.m. in the area of Van Ness Avenue and Turk Street, a couple of blocks north of City Hall, according to police.

During an altercation, multiple suspects shot at the victim but missed. They then chased him and struck him with a firearm, then fled and remain at large, police said.

Detailed descriptions of the suspects were not immediately released.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Police Department's tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with "SFPD" at the start of the message.