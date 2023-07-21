San Francisco serial burglary suspect found guilty, faces up to 11 years in prison

SAN FRANCISCO – A San Francisco man is facing more than a decade in prison after he was convicted in a series of residential burglaries, prosecutors announced Friday.

According to District Attorney Brooke Jenkins' office, a jury found 46-year-old Alberto Uc guilty on eight counts, including residential burglary, attempted residential burglary, grand theft, vandalism and possession of burglary tools.

The charges against Uc stemmed from three residential break-ins since 2021.

In the first incident on February 5, 2021, Uc was seen breaking into a garage in the Inner Richmond. Police were able to apprehend the man, who was found to have burglary tools.

Following the incident, Uc was ordered to wear an electronic monitor. Prosecutors said the monitor tracked him to an apartment in Laurel Heights on August 5, 2021, where he broke in and was seen looking at bicycles locked in a garage.

The third incident took place in December 9, 2022. Surveillance video captured Uc breaking into a Marina District home while a family was sleeping, which was cap. Uc was seen leaving the home with the family's electric bicycle and was arrested by police within an hour.

"Serial burglars have a major impact on public safety as they have demonstrated that they will continue to engage in criminal activity until they are stopped and face consequences," Jenkins said in a statement. "The jury's verdict sends a clear message that San Franciscans are fed up with this behavior and will not tolerate it anymore."

It was not immediately announced when Uc would be sentenced.